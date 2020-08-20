Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.72 and move down -35.85%, while URG stocks collected -2.89% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Ur-Energy to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) Worth an Investment?

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) The 36 Months beta value for URG stocks is at 1.48, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ur-Energy Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.03 which is -$0.53 below current price. URG currently has a short float of 2.08% and public float of 155.38M with average trading volume of 454.97K shares.

URG Market Performance

URG stocks went down by -2.89% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.95% and a quarterly performance of -1.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.25% for URG stocks with the simple moving average of -0.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for URG socks in the upcoming period according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 2, 2016.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URG stock at the price of $2.10. The rating they have provided for URG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 19, 2015.

Rodman & Renshaw gave “Mkt Outperform” rating to URG stocks, setting the target price at $2.52 in the report published on August 10, 2011.

URG Stocks -1.14% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ur-Energy Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.02%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, while the shares sank at the distance of -9.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.62% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, URG went down by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.14% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.5653. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw -10.48% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

URG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -25.66 for the present operating margin and -7.68 for gross margin. The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -26.10. Total capital return value is set at -13.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.20. Equity return holds the value -19.10%, with -9.00% for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 27.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 21.62. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.53 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -12.39 and long-term debt to capital is 27.58.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.98 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Ur-Energy Inc. is 1,207.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.