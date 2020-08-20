Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) set up for great things

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) went up by 0.13% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $195.09 and move down -2.17%, while UNP stocks collected -0.46% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Union Pacific Corporation Announces Offers to Exchange Certain of Its Outstanding Debt Securities for New Notes and Cash

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Worth an Investment?

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.72 times of increase in earnings at the present.

UNP Market Performance

UNP stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.88% and a quarterly performance of 15.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.30% for UNP stocks with the simple moving average of 13.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNP stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for UNP shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for UNP socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $220 based on the research report published on August 17, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNP stock at the price of $181, previously predicting the value of $156. The rating they have provided for UNP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20, 2020.

Cowen gave “Outperform” rating to UNP stocks, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on April 24, 2020.

UNP Stocks 9.30% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Union Pacific Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.05%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.18% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UNP went down by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +10.68% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $181.92. In addition, Union Pacific Corporation saw 5.62% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UNP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), starting from Whited Elizabeth F, who sold 4,426 shares at the price of $180.00 back on Jul 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 67,934 shares of Union Pacific Corporation, valued at $796,680 with the latest closing price.

Whited Elizabeth F, the EVP & CHIEF HR OFFICER of Union Pacific Corporation, sold 4,400 shares at the value of $176.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16, which means that Whited Elizabeth F is holding 67,934 shares at the value of $774,400 based on the most recent closing price.

UNP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +39.40 for the present operating margin and +44.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Union Pacific Corporation stands at +27.27. Total capital return value is set at 19.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.95. Equity return holds the value 32.40%, with 8.90% for asset returns.

Based on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP), the company’s capital structure generated 149.12 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.86. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.46 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.15 and long-term debt to capital is 140.19.

EBITDA value lies at +2.21 B with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.34. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for Union Pacific Corporation is 12.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.