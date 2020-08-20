Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) went up by 81.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.15 and move down -16.22%, while SYPR stocks collected 20.92% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 9 hours ago that Sypris Wins Order for Alberta XPress Gas Project

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Worth an Investment?

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYPR) The 36 Months beta value for SYPR stocks is at 1.26, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sypris Solutions, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.25 which is -$1.85 below current price. SYPR currently has a short float of 3.62% and public float of 10.78M with average trading volume of 1.80M shares.

SYPR Market Performance

SYPR stocks went up by 20.92% for the week, with the monthly jump of 150.00% and a quarterly performance of 140.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 85.00%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.65% for SYPR stocks with the simple moving average of 123.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYPR stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SYPR shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SYPR socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $40 based on the research report published on December 20, 2018.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYPR stock at the price of $40. The rating they have provided for SYPR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 1, 2015.

Needham gave “ Buy” rating to SYPR stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 6, 2014.

SYPR Stocks 103.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sypris Solutions, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 26.40%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 28.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +154.68% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +143.04% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SYPR went up by +20.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +86.87% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1798. In addition, Sypris Solutions, Inc. saw 137.15% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SYPR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -4.32 for the present operating margin and +11.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Sypris Solutions, Inc. stands at -4.49. Total capital return value is set at -13.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return holds the value -29.70%, with -6.40% for asset returns.

Based on Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR), the company’s capital structure generated 128.40 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 56.22. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 28.71 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.20 and long-term debt to capital is 117.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for Sypris Solutions, Inc. is 9.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.