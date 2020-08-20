Search
Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX)

by Denise Gardner

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) went down by -3.85% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.84 and move down -184%, while ONTX stocks collected -5.66% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Onconova Therapeutics Highlights Corporate Progress and Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Worth an Investment?

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) The 36 Months beta value for ONTX stocks is at 2.54, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.08 which is -$1 below current price. ONTX currently has a short float of 6.88% and public float of 166.98M with average trading volume of 16.00M shares.

ONTX Market Performance

ONTX stocks went down by -5.66% for the week, with the monthly drop of -28.06% and a quarterly performance of 166.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.23% for ONTX stocks with the simple moving average of 105.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ONTX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ONTX socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $7.50 based on the research report published on March 1, 2018.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONTX stock at the price of $7.50. The rating they have provided for ONTX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17, 2018.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to ONTX stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 9, 2017.

ONTX Stocks 21.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.79% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +100.68% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ONTX went down by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +88.64% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1045. In addition, Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. saw 161.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ONTX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (ONTX), starting from GROOPMAN JEROME, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $0.36 back on May 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,001 shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $3,626 with the latest closing price.

OLER ABRAHAM N., the SVP Corp Dev & Gen Counsel of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., bought 15,000 shares at the value of $0.37 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that OLER ABRAHAM N. is holding 90,000 shares at the value of $5,550 based on the most recent closing price.

ONTX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -994.00 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -985.02. Total capital return value is set at -255.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -253.56. Equity return holds the value -385.10%, with -122.30% for asset returns.

