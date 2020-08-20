Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $94.85 and move down -39.4%, while OMCL stocks collected -4.75% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Peninsula Regional Medical Center Extends Partnership With Omnicell to Enhance Safety and Efficiency in Sterile Compounding

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Worth an Investment?

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.11 times of increase in earnings at the present.

OMCL Market Performance

OMCL stocks went down by -4.75% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.25% and a quarterly performance of 5.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.75%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.61% for OMCL stocks with the simple moving average of -7.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for OMCL shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for OMCL socks in the upcoming period according to Stephens is $90 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

Dougherty & Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMCL stock at the price of $100, previously predicting the value of $92. The rating they have provided for OMCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 7, 2020.

Dougherty & Company gave “Buy” rating to OMCL stocks, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on November 21, 2019.

OMCL Stocks -0.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Omnicell, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.86% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL went down by -4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $69.20. In addition, Omnicell, Inc. saw -16.74% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OMCL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL), starting from LIPPS RANDALL A, who sold 3,718 shares at the price of $75.15 back on Jul 29. After this action, Rushing now owns 148,398 shares of Omnicell, Inc., valued at $279,398 with the latest closing price.

Seidelmann Scott Peter, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Omnicell, Inc., sold 2,125 shares at the value of $67.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Seidelmann Scott Peter is holding 31,260 shares at the value of $143,869 based on the most recent closing price.

OMCL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.73 for the present operating margin and +48.71 for gross margin. The net margin for Omnicell, Inc. stands at +6.84. Total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.97. Equity return holds the value 5.70%, with 4.00% for asset returns.

Based on Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 11.58. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 8.92 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 13.50 and long-term debt to capital is 11.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.89 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Omnicell, Inc. is 4.14 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.