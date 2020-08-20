Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Myomo, Inc. (MYO)

Myomo, Inc. (AMEX:MYO) went up by 1.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $40.00 and move down -923.02%, while MYO stocks collected 0.52% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Myomo(R) Receives First Australian Insurance Authorization for MyoPro(TM)

Myomo, Inc. (AMEX:MYO) Worth an Investment?

Myomo, Inc. (AMEX:MYO) 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Myomo, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.00 which is -$3.91 below current price. MYO currently has a short float of 2.16% and public float of 3.32M with average trading volume of 254.25K shares.

MYO Market Performance

MYO stocks went up by 0.52% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly performance of 0.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.92%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.69% for MYO stocks with the simple moving average of -44.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Myomo, Inc. (AMEX:MYO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYO stocks, with Dougherty & Company repeating the rating for MYO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MYO socks in the upcoming period according to Dougherty & Company is $8.50 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MYO stock at the price of $12. The rating they have provided for MYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 2, 2017.

MYO Stocks 3.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Myomo, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -90.21% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.74% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.30% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MYO went up by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -79.58% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.88. In addition, Myomo, Inc. saw -57.34% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MYO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Myomo, Inc. (MYO), starting from KIRK THOMAS F, who bought 3,500 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Feb 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,125 shares of Myomo, Inc., valued at $24,465 with the latest closing price.

GUDONIS PAUL R, the Chief Executive Officer of Myomo, Inc., bought 6,000 shares at the value of $6.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that GUDONIS PAUL R is holding 26,133 shares at the value of $41,940 based on the most recent closing price.

MYO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -281.29 for the present operating margin and +76.09 for gross margin. The net margin for Myomo, Inc. stands at -279.15. Total capital return value is set at -198.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -234.43.

Based on Myomo, Inc. (MYO), the company’s capital structure generated 145.38 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.25. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.20 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -95.00 and long-term debt to capital is 48.72.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.83 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for Myomo, Inc. is 9.52 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.