Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Loss -58.29% in one Year: What’s Next?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.85 and move down -185.07%, while TWO stocks collected 1.09% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Completion of Transition to Self-Management

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Worth an Investment?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) The 36 Months beta value for TWO stocks is at 1.67, while 5 of the analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.08 which is $0.44 above current price. TWO currently has a short float of 4.77% and public float of 271.13M with average trading volume of 8.31M shares.

TWO Market Performance

TWO stocks went up by 1.09% for the week, with the monthly jump of 5.70% and a quarterly performance of 15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.29%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.27% for TWO stocks with the simple moving average of -40.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TWO shares by setting it to “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for TWO socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWO stock at the price of $5.50. The rating they have provided for TWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 28, 2020.

Maxim Group gave “ Hold” rating to TWO stocks, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 13, 2020.

TWO Stocks 5.83% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Two Harbors Investment Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.46% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.44% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TWO went up by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -59.86% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.49. In addition, Two Harbors Investment Corp. saw -61.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TWO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), starting from GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, who sold 10,341 shares at the price of $15.20 back on Jan 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 187,296 shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp., valued at $157,155 with the latest closing price.

KOEPPEN MATTHEW, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Two Harbors Investment Corp., sold 5,579 shares at the value of $15.20 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that KOEPPEN MATTHEW is holding 169,462 shares at the value of $84,781 based on the most recent closing price.

TWO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +17.10 for the present operating margin and +92.90 for gross margin. The net margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stands at +17.06. Total capital return value is set at 1.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return holds the value -56.80%, with -6.00% for asset returns.

Based on Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), the company’s capital structure generated 610.34 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 85.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 84.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.45 and long-term debt to capital is 18.27.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 17.70 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 5.66 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.06.