Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Mosaic Company (MOS) Again

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) went down by -1.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.18 and move down -29.28%, while MOS stocks collected 2.99% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Mosaic North America Names Bill Haveron Group Shopper Marketing Director

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Worth an Investment?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) The 36 Months beta value for MOS stocks is at 1.84, while 11 of the analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Mosaic Company stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $19.63 which is $2.43 above current price. MOS currently has a short float of 2.22% and public float of 343.03M with average trading volume of 4.56M shares.

MOS Market Performance

MOS stocks went up by 2.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 35.12% and a quarterly performance of 52.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.43%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.65% for MOS stocks with the simple moving average of 15.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MOS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MOS socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $16 based on the research report published on July 15, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS stock at the price of $15, previously predicting the value of $12. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

BofA Securities gave “ Buy” rating to MOS stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 29, 2020.

MOS Stocks 27.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Mosaic Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.43%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, while the shares surge at the distance of +33.71% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +21.56% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MOS went up by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.87. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -17.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MOS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Mosaic Company (MOS), starting from Isaacson Mark J., who bought 1,000 shares at the price of $9.67 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 22,062 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $9,665 with the latest closing price.

Bernardes Oscar, the Director of The Mosaic Company, bought 5,000 shares at the value of $9.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bernardes Oscar is holding 5,000 shares at the value of $49,781 based on the most recent closing price.

MOS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.65 for the present operating margin and +9.63 for gross margin. The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at -11.98. Total capital return value is set at 3.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.43. Equity return holds the value -12.40%, with -5.80% for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 52.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 34.36. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.92 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.04 and long-term debt to capital is 50.65.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for The Mosaic Company is 9.04 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.