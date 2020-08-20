Time to Pay a Little Attention to Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Again

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.90 and move down -37.81%, while SWN stocks collected -6.91% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Southwestern Energy Prices Offering of $350 Million of Senior Notes

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Worth an Investment?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) The 36 Months beta value for SWN stocks is at 1.53, while 1 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Southwestern Energy Company stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 14 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.27 which is $0.28 above current price. SWN currently has a short float of 15.28% and public float of 538.33M with average trading volume of 16.13M shares.

SWN Market Performance

SWN stocks went down by -6.91% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.20% and a quarterly performance of -2.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.97%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.42% for SWN stocks with the simple moving average of 21.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SWN shares by setting it to “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for SWN socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

SunTrust gave “Hold” rating to SWN stocks, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 18, 2019.

SWN Stocks 1.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Southwestern Energy Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.89%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, while the shares surge at the distance of +14.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -24.33% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SWN went down by -6.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +34.12% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.81. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 16.94% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SWN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), starting from Kurtz Richard Jason, who bought 1,250 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Aug 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 44,838 shares of Southwestern Energy Company, valued at $2,138 with the latest closing price.

SWN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.04 for the present operating margin and +17.35 for gross margin. The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +29.33. Total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.32. Equity return holds the value -101.90%, with -39.20% for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 73.78 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 42.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.72 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.75 and long-term debt to capital is 72.74.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.22 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for Southwestern Energy Company is 6.56 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.