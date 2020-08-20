Time to Pay a Little Attention to Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Again

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went down by -3.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.74 and move down -93.53%, while BRX stocks collected -6.97% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Brixmor Property Group Prices Offering Of Senior Notes

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Worth an Investment?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.53 times of increase in earnings at the present.

BRX Market Performance

BRX stocks went down by -6.97% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.73% and a quarterly performance of 8.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.63% for BRX stocks with the simple moving average of -24.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for BRX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for BRX socks in the upcoming period according to Compass Point is $13 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRX stock at the price of $18. The rating they have provided for BRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 1, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to BRX stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 22, 2020.

BRX Stocks -5.10% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Brixmor Property Group Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -48.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.34% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -21.25% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BRX went down by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -46.98% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.94. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc. saw -45.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), starting from Taylor James M Jr, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $12.26 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 309,760 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc., valued at $122,600 with the latest closing price.

Crosland Sheryl Maxwell, the Director of Brixmor Property Group Inc., bought 2,500 shares at the value of $12.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Crosland Sheryl Maxwell is holding 4,090 shares at the value of $31,325 based on the most recent closing price.

BRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.69 for the present operating margin and +46.68 for gross margin. The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at +23.98. Total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return holds the value 7.80%, with 2.50% for asset returns.

Based on Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.80 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 64.13. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 60.25 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.35 and long-term debt to capital is 178.54.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 9.93 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is 4.94 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.14.