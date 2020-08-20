Search
The Gap, Inc. (GPS) set up for great things

by Nicola Day

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.86 and move down -33.47%, while GPS stocks collected -1.78% of loss with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/13/20 that Fashion’s Big Question: What to Do With All Those Unsold Clothes?

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Worth an Investment?

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) The 36 Months beta value for GPS stocks is at 1.53, while 2 of the analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for The Gap, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 17 rated it as hold and 3 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.00 which is -$3.77 below current price. GPS currently has a short float of 18.30% and public float of 208.01M with average trading volume of 16.20M shares.

GPS Market Performance

GPS stocks went down by -1.78% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.52% and a quarterly performance of 102.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.77%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.73% for GPS stocks with the simple moving average of 12.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for GPS shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for GPS socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $18 based on the research report published on July 15, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPS stock at the price of $19, previously predicting the value of $8. The rating they have provided for GPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 22, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to GPS stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on June 1, 2020.

GPS Stocks 18.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Gap, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -25.08% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.68%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.33% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GPS went down by -1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.16% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.04. In addition, The Gap, Inc. saw -15.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GPS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Gap, Inc. (GPS), starting from Gruber Julie, who sold 29,109 shares at the price of $14.98 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 11,970 shares of The Gap, Inc., valued at $436,040 with the latest closing price.

Strain John, the Chief Digital & Tech Officer of The Gap, Inc., bought 5,500 shares at the value of $12.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Strain John is holding 7,005 shares at the value of $70,605 based on the most recent closing price.

GPS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +6.16 for the present operating margin and +37.39 for gross margin. The net margin for The Gap, Inc. stands at +2.14. Total capital return value is set at 12.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.72. Equity return holds the value -25.10%, with -5.90% for asset returns.

Based on The Gap, Inc. (GPS), the company’s capital structure generated 231.51 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 69.84. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.12 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 12.16 and long-term debt to capital is 203.77.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.77 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for The Gap, Inc. is 48.54 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

