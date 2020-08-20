Search
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK): Share Surge -2.61% last week: What Happened?

by Nicola Day

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $51.60 and move down -39.5%, while BK stocks collected -2.61% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 14 hours ago that High-Yielding Stocks Have Faltered in 2020—But Some See Value

BK Market Performance

BK stocks went down by -2.61% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of 6.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.88% for BK stocks with the simple moving average of -9.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BK shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BK socks in the upcoming period according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BK stock at the price of $51. The rating they have provided for BK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 8, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Neutral” rating to BK stocks, setting the target price at $41.50 in the report published on April 9, 2020.

BK Stocks -1.39% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.21%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.70% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BK went down by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -21.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $36.72. In addition, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation saw -26.51% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), starting from Harris Mitchell E., who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $35.75 back on Jul 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 145,425 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, valued at $1,251,285 with the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, sold 10,000 shares at the value of $35.12 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 119,870 shares at the value of $351,202 based on the most recent closing price.

BK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.48 for the present operating margin. The net margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stands at +21.26. Total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.51. Equity return holds the value 11.10%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 186.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 65.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.40 with debt to enterprise value settled at 7.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Quick Links