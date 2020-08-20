Search
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

by Denise Gardner

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went up by 1.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $39.37 and move down -38.24%, while THC stocks collected -2.80% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Changes at Conifer

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Worth an Investment?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) The 36 Months beta value for THC stocks is at 2.51, while 6 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 12 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $29.71 which is $1.33 above current price. THC currently has a short float of 7.78% and public float of 103.52M with average trading volume of 1.99M shares.

THC Market Performance

THC stocks went down by -2.80% for the week, with the monthly jump of 24.31% and a quarterly performance of 27.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.19%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.77% for THC stocks with the simple moving average of 9.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for THC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for THC socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $39 based on the research report published on March 11, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC stock at the price of $39. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 26, 2020.

UBS gave “ Buy” rating to THC stocks, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on December 9, 2019.

THC Stocks 24.50% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Tenet Healthcare Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.40%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.02% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.72% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, THC went down by -2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +10.05% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $27.63. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw -25.11% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

THC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), starting from Fitzgerald Meghan, who bought 6,153 shares at the price of $13.02 back on Mar 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 24,882 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $80,112 with the latest closing price.

Sutaria Saumya, the President & COO of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, bought 20,000 shares at the value of $17.28 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sutaria Saumya is holding 49,413 shares at the value of $345,600 based on the most recent closing price.

THC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.09 for the present operating margin and +9.09 for gross margin. The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at -1.32. Total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.64.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 5.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

