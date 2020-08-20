Technical Traders Must Watch Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went down by -9.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.30 and move down -49.32%, while SINT stocks collected 1.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that SINTX Technologies to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) The 36 Months beta value for SINT stocks is at 1.75, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sintx Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.38 which is $1.17 above current price. SINT currently has a short float of 1.27% and public float of 24.16M with average trading volume of 9.91M shares.

SINT Market Performance

SINT stocks went up by 1.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.84% and a quarterly performance of 226.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.68% for SINT stocks with the simple moving average of 75.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SINT stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SINT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SINT socks in the upcoming period according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $40 based on the research report published on September 12, 2019.

SINT Stocks 16.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sintx Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.89%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +156.98% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SINT went up by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.35. In addition, Sintx Technologies, Inc. saw 48.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SINT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -957.04 for the present operating margin and +20.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Sintx Technologies, Inc. stands at -696.23. Total capital return value is set at -83.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.98.

Based on Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.16 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 30.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.54 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1,648.50 and long-term debt to capital is 36.12.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for Sintx Technologies, Inc. is 0.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.