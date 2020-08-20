Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Technical Traders Must Watch Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT)

by Melissa Arnold

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) went down by -9.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.30 and move down -49.32%, while SINT stocks collected 1.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that SINTX Technologies to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Worth an Investment?

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) The 36 Months beta value for SINT stocks is at 1.75, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sintx Technologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.38 which is $1.17 above current price. SINT currently has a short float of 1.27% and public float of 24.16M with average trading volume of 9.91M shares.

SINT Market Performance

SINT stocks went up by 1.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.84% and a quarterly performance of 226.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.68% for SINT stocks with the simple moving average of 75.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SINT stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SINT shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SINT socks in the upcoming period according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $40 based on the research report published on September 12, 2019.

SINT Stocks 16.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sintx Technologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.03% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 11.89%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.25% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +156.98% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SINT went up by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -4.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.35. In addition, Sintx Technologies, Inc. saw 48.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SINT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -957.04 for the present operating margin and +20.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Sintx Technologies, Inc. stands at -696.23. Total capital return value is set at -83.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.98.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), the company’s capital structure generated 43.16 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 30.15. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.54 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1,648.50 and long-term debt to capital is 36.12.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.03 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for Sintx Technologies, Inc. is 0.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Previous articleMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained
Next articleWhat ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Related Articles

Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) went down by -16.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.92 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.21 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here’s How One Should Trade Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) went down by -16.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.92 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...
View Post
Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.21 and move...
View Post
Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
View Post
Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Nicola Day - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.57 and move down...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

Denise Gardner - 0
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL)

Nicola Day - 0
MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.64 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.04 and move...
Read more

Business

Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
Read more
Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
Read more
Business

– 11.73 – 12.165: is It Good Range to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.75 and move down...
Read more
Business

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.11

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.32 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 2.66%

Nicola Day - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.57 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.21 and move...
Read more
Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) slid -2.55% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 9.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.06 and move...
Read more
Companies

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Share Tumbled 6.82% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.32 and move...
Read more
Companies

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 08/25/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.41 and move...
Read more

Quick Links