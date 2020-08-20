Search
Technical Traders Must Watch Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN)

by Melissa Arnold

Oragenics, Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went down by -3.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.09 and move down -140.23%, while OGEN stocks collected -2.41% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/22/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Oragenics Inc, Waitr Holdings, PDS Biotechnology, Novan Inc, or Ocugen Inc?

Oragenics, Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) Worth an Investment?

Oragenics, Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) The 36 Months beta value for OGEN stocks is at 0.74, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oragenics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.50 which is -$0.87 below current price. OGEN currently has a short float of 11.33% and public float of 35.09M with average trading volume of 8.81M shares.

OGEN Market Performance

OGEN stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with the monthly drop of -36.21% and a quarterly performance of 36.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.66%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.59% for OGEN stocks with the simple moving average of 39.12% for the last 200 days.

OGEN Stocks -3.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Oragenics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -58.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.17%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, while the shares sank at the distance of -41.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +38.48% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OGEN went down by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +95.41% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0754. In addition, Oragenics, Inc. saw 65.89% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

OGEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN), starting from KOSKI ROBERT C, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Dec 30. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,086,483 shares of Oragenics, Inc., valued at $52,610 with the latest closing price.

KOSKI ROBERT C, the Director of Oragenics, Inc., sold 100,000 shares at the value of $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that KOSKI ROBERT C is holding 1,186,483 shares at the value of $51,670 based on the most recent closing price.

OGEN Stock Fundamentals

Based on Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 5.38. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 4.96 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2,175.23 and long-term debt to capital is 6.26.

