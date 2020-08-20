Search
Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Ethane Eddington

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $43.47 and move down -136.76%, while TRGP stocks collected -8.29% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Expiration and Final Results of Tender Offer for Its 6.750% Senior Notes due 2024

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Worth an Investment?

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) The 36 Months beta value for TRGP stocks is at 3.09, while 8 of the analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Targa Resources Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 11 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $23.32 which is $5.42 above current price. TRGP currently has a short float of 1.70% and public float of 229.25M with average trading volume of 3.47M shares.

TRGP Market Performance

TRGP stocks went down by -8.29% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.56% and a quarterly performance of 5.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.39% for TRGP stocks with the simple moving average of -26.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRGP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRGP shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for TRGP socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $17.50 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRGP stock at the price of $17.50. The rating they have provided for TRGP stocks is “Peer Perform” according to the report published on August 14, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave “ Neutral” rating to TRGP stocks, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on July 27, 2020.

TRGP Stocks -5.87% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Targa Resources Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -57.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -24.23% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, TRGP went down by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -54.23% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $19.16. In addition, Targa Resources Corp. saw -55.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

TRGP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), starting from JOYCE RENE R, who sold 40,364 shares at the price of $20.46 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 241,456 shares of Targa Resources Corp., valued at $825,847 with the latest closing price.

JOYCE RENE R, the Director of Targa Resources Corp., sold 160,000 shares at the value of $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that JOYCE RENE R is holding 401,292 shares at the value of $1,120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

TRGP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.92 for the present operating margin and +9.16 for gross margin. The net margin for Targa Resources Corp. stands at -2.41. Total capital return value is set at 3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.70. Equity return holds the value -48.00%, with -11.20% for asset returns.

Based on Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP), the company’s capital structure generated 151.50 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 60.24. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.29 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.29 and long-term debt to capital is 152.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.39 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for Targa Resources Corp. is 10.09 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Quick Links