SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW) – the Stock that gain 27.58% this week!

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.95 and move down -157.46%, while SBOW stocks collected 27.58% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that SilverBow Resources Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Worth an Investment?

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) The 36 Months beta value for SBOW stocks is at 2.50, while 1 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for SilverBow Resources, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.00 which is $0.97 above current price. SBOW currently has a short float of 8.34% and public float of 10.89M with average trading volume of 188.49K shares.

SBOW Market Performance

SBOW stocks went up by 27.58% for the week, with the monthly jump of 32.35% and a quarterly performance of 16.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.07%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.37% for SBOW stocks with the simple moving average of -7.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBOW stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SBOW shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for SBOW socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $7 based on the research report published on May 14, 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBOW stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for SBOW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 25, 2018.

SBOW Stocks 33.37% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SilverBow Resources, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -61.16% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.90%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, while the shares surge at the distance of +35.53% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SBOW went up by +34.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -48.58% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.96. In addition, SilverBow Resources, Inc. saw -50.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SBOW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW), starting from ROWLAND MARCUS C, who sold 17,000 shares at the price of $4.39 back on May 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 44,571 shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc., valued at $74,630 with the latest closing price.

BUCHTA GARY G, the CONTROLLER of SilverBow Resources, Inc., sold 200 shares at the value of $10.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 31, which means that BUCHTA GARY G is holding 13,633 shares at the value of $2,021 based on the most recent closing price.

SBOW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +36.48 for the present operating margin and +49.90 for gross margin. The net margin for SilverBow Resources, Inc. stands at +39.72. Total capital return value is set at 13.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.95. Equity return holds the value -88.10%, with -32.20% for asset returns.

Based on SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW), the company’s capital structure generated 121.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 54.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 50.26 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.86 and long-term debt to capital is 120.22.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for SilverBow Resources, Inc. is 6.92 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.