Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) rising towards new 52-week high

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) went up by 5.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.24 and move down -107.94%, while RIGL stocks collected 0.80% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Rigel Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Business Update, and Overviews COVID-19 Program

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Worth an Investment?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) The 36 Months beta value for RIGL stocks is at 1.42, while 7 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. RIGL currently has a short float of 5.09% and public float of 168.41M with average trading volume of 7.80M shares.

RIGL Market Performance

RIGL stocks went up by 0.80% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.10% and a quarterly performance of 27.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.62% for RIGL stocks with the simple moving average of 19.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIGL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RIGL shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for RIGL socks in the upcoming period according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on November 15, 2019.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIGL stock at the price of $7. The rating they have provided for RIGL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 26, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “Overweight” rating to RIGL stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 1, 2019.

RIGL Stocks 9.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -51.91% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.69% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +29.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL went up by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +16.67% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.49. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 17.76% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RIGL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -116.53 for the present operating margin and +98.47 for gross margin. The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -112.83. Total capital return value is set at -69.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.42. Equity return holds the value -37.90%, with -17.10% for asset returns.

Based on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL), the company’s capital structure generated 67.48 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 24.61 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -206.24 and long-term debt to capital is 53.96.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 8.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.