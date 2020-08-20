Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.26 and move down -21.15%, while UEC stocks collected 2.97% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Uranium Energy Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) Worth an Investment?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) The 36 Months beta value for UEC stocks is at 2.02, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.60 which is -$1.04 below current price. UEC currently has a short float of 10.97% and public float of 170.55M with average trading volume of 1.12M shares.

UEC Market Performance

UEC stocks went up by 2.97% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.96% and a quarterly performance of -7.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.17%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for UEC stocks with the simple moving average of 16.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UEC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for UEC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for UEC socks in the upcoming period according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on October 25, 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UEC stock at the price of $4.20. The rating they have provided for UEC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 9, 2015.

RBC Capital Mkts gave “Underperform” rating to UEC stocks, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on March 14, 2013.

UEC Stocks 6.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Uranium Energy Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.54%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.95% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, UEC went up by +2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +6.23% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.0171. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 13.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

UEC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), starting from KONG DAVID, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Feb 27. After this action, Rushing now owns 101,098 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $7,000 with the latest closing price.

UEC Stock Fundamentals

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 26.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 20.93. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 19.45 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -4.61 and long-term debt to capital is 26.47.