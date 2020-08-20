Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

by Ethane Eddington

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.17 and move down -102.34%, while RLJ stocks collected -10.91% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Business Update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth an Investment?

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) The 36 Months beta value for RLJ stocks is at 1.78, while 3 of the analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 6 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.59 which is $1.7 above current price. RLJ currently has a short float of 8.02% and public float of 162.70M with average trading volume of 2.35M shares.

RLJ Market Performance

RLJ stocks went down by -10.91% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.42% and a quarterly performance of -9.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -44.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.39% for RLJ stocks with the simple moving average of -25.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for RLJ shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for RLJ socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $13 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLJ stock at the price of $11.50. The rating they have provided for RLJ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave “ Neutral” rating to RLJ stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 10, 2020.

RLJ Stocks -2.36% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, RLJ Lodging Trust was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.19% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -32.07% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ went down by -10.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.08% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.80. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -49.32% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RLJ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), starting from Gibson Patricia L, who bought 2,500 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 48,508 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $25,175 with the latest closing price.

Gibson Patricia L, the Director of RLJ Lodging Trust, bought 2,500 shares at the value of $10.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Gibson Patricia L is holding 46,008 shares at the value of $26,275 based on the most recent closing price.

RLJ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.01 for the present operating margin and +19.04 for gross margin. The net margin for RLJ Lodging Trust stands at +8.13. Total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.35. Equity return holds the value -3.80%, with -1.70% for asset returns.

Based on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), the company’s capital structure generated 72.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 41.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.47 and long-term debt to capital is 81.60.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.07 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for RLJ Lodging Trust is 34.21 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.27.

Quick Links