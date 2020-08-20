Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) went down by -12.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $200.98 and move down -16.7%, while JKHY stocks collected -8.33% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2020 Results

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Worth an Investment?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 44.76 times of increase in earnings at the present.

JKHY Market Performance

JKHY stocks went down by -8.33% for the week, with the monthly drop of -6.03% and a quarterly performance of -9.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.54% for JKHY stocks with the simple moving average of 4.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for JKHY shares by setting it to “Perform”. The predicted price for JKHY socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $11 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JKHY stock at the price of $180. The rating they have provided for JKHY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 8, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Outperform” rating to JKHY stocks, setting the target price at $181 in the report published on March 11, 2020.

JKHY Stocks -5.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.43% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -3.71% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY went down by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +21.50% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $183.69. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. saw 18.23% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

JKHY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY), starting from PRIM JOHN F, who sold 4,700 shares at the price of $193.89 back on May 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 195,145 shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., valued at $911,278 with the latest closing price.

Tomson Steven W., the VICE PRESIDENT of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., sold 3,698 shares at the value of $175.17 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that Tomson Steven W. is holding 4,963 shares at the value of $647,779 based on the most recent closing price.

JKHY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +22.37 for the present operating margin and +40.55 for gross margin. The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. stands at +17.51. Total capital return value is set at 25.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return holds the value 20.10%, with 13.40% for asset returns.