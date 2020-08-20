Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits: electroCore, Inc. (ECOR)

by Melissa Arnold

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) went down by -5.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.64 and move down -182%, while ECOR stocks collected 2.04% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that electroCore Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Worth an Investment?

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for electroCore, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.50 which is -$2 below current price. ECOR currently has a short float of 2.92% and public float of 26.32M with average trading volume of 5.68M shares.

ECOR Market Performance

ECOR stocks went up by 2.04% for the week, with the monthly jump of 18.34% and a quarterly performance of 122.72%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.91% for ECOR stocks with the simple moving average of 66.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECOR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ECOR shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for ECOR socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECOR stock at the price of $3.50. The rating they have provided for ECOR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 14, 2019.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave “Neutral” rating to ECOR stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 26, 2019.

ECOR Stocks 39.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, electroCore, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.54% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.91%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.22%, while the shares surge at the distance of +25.00% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +88.68% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ECOR went up by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +29.03% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.00. In addition, electroCore, Inc. saw 25.79% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ECOR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at electroCore, Inc. (ECOR), starting from Errico Thomas J., who bought 176,470 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Apr 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,245,450 shares of electroCore, Inc., valued at $150,000 with the latest closing price.

Moody Trevor J, the Director of electroCore, Inc., bought 116,647 shares at the value of $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14, which means that Moody Trevor J is holding 177,944 shares at the value of $99,150 based on the most recent closing price.

ECOR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1844.61 for the present operating margin and +51.60 for gross margin. The net margin for electroCore, Inc. stands at -1888.81. Total capital return value is set at -94.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.97. Equity return holds the value -158.20%, with -115.40% for asset returns.

Based on electroCore, Inc. (ECOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 7.68.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 10.59 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for electroCore, Inc. is 6.26 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.90.

