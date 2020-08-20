Search
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (QLGN): All the Basics You Need to Know

by Ethane Eddington

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.75 and move down -487.95%, while QLGN stocks collected -5.25% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/14/20 that Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Business Highlights and First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Has $16 Million in Cash on Hand as of Today

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Worth an Investment?

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) The 36 Months beta value for QLGN stocks is at -0.36, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $175.00 which is -$5.23 below current price. QLGN currently has a short float of 4.46% and public float of 18.14M with average trading volume of 2.31M shares.

QLGN Market Performance

QLGN stocks went down by -5.25% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.67% and a quarterly performance of -53.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.78%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.96% for QLGN stocks with the simple moving average of -18.10% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Stocks 4.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -82.99% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.97% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN went down by -5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -22.11% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.56. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. saw 23.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

