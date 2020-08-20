PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG): All the Basics You Need to Know

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $134.36 and move down -13.25%, while PPG stocks collected -1.94% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that PPG Receives DOE Funding for Energy-Saving Automotive Paints and Coatings

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Worth an Investment?

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PPG Market Performance

PPG stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.70% and a quarterly performance of 23.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.56%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.85% for PPG stocks with the simple moving average of 7.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with SunTrust repeating the rating for PPG shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PPG socks in the upcoming period according to SunTrust is $310 based on the research report published on July 20, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPG stock at the price of $125, previously predicting the value of $121. The rating they have provided for PPG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 30, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to PPG stocks, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on May 6, 2020.

PPG Stocks 8.53% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, PPG Industries, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.70% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, while the shares surge at the distance of +6.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.48% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PPG went down by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.42% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $113.50. In addition, PPG Industries, Inc. saw -11.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PPG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), starting from MCGARRY MICHAEL H, who sold 30,450 shares at the price of $130.00 back on Nov 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 119,434 shares of PPG Industries, Inc., valued at $3,958,500 with the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of PPG Industries, Inc., sold 11,916 shares at the value of $125.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 119,434 shares at the value of $1,489,500 based on the most recent closing price.

PPG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +11.95 for the present operating margin and +38.99 for gross margin. The net margin for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at +8.21. Total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.79. Equity return holds the value 20.00%, with 5.60% for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 110.60 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 52.52. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.00 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 11.38 and long-term debt to capital is 97.67.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for PPG Industries, Inc. is 5.41 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.