PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS) rising towards new 52-week high

by Melissa Arnold

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $42.88 and move down -28.08%, while PETS stocks collected 4.20% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/20/20 that PetMed Express d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds Announces Its Record First Quarter Financial Results

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Worth an Investment?

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.69 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PETS Market Performance

PETS stocks went up by 4.20% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.62% and a quarterly performance of -0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.35% for PETS stocks with the simple moving average of 13.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PETS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PETS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PETS socks in the upcoming period according to Sidoti is $41 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PETS stock at the price of $41. The rating they have provided for PETS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 9, 2020.

Sidoti gave “ Buy” rating to PETS stocks, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 12, 2020.

PETS Stocks -3.22% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PETS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, PetMed Express, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.51% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.48% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PETS went up by +4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +45.38% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $31.82. In addition, PetMed Express, Inc. saw 42.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PETS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS), starting from AKDAG MENDERES, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $41.00 back on Jul 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 360,000 shares of PetMed Express, Inc., valued at $1,230,000 with the latest closing price.

ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S, the Chief Financial Officer of PetMed Express, Inc., sold 3,334 shares at the value of $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that ROSENBLOOM BRUCE S is holding 31,550 shares at the value of $133,360 based on the most recent closing price.

PETS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.90 for the present operating margin and +27.80 for gross margin. The net margin for PetMed Express, Inc. stands at +9.10. Total capital return value is set at 23.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.53. Equity return holds the value 21.90%, with 18.40% for asset returns.

Quick Links