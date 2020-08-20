Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) went up by 1.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $269.50 and move down -0.01%, while PANW stocks collected 3.72% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Palo Alto Networks Named A Leader in Enterprise Firewall Report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Worth an Investment?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) The 36 Months beta value for PANW stocks is at 1.18, while 24 of the analysts out of 36 who provided ratings for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $270.41 which is -$7.64 below current price. PANW currently has a short float of 4.60% and public float of 91.04M with average trading volume of 1.25M shares.

PANW Market Performance

PANW stocks went up by 3.72% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.09% and a quarterly performance of 14.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.96%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.39% for PANW stocks with the simple moving average of 21.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for PANW shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PANW socks in the upcoming period according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $295 based on the research report published on August 19, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW stock at the price of $313. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Overweight” rating to PANW stocks, setting the target price at $275 in the report published on May 22, 2020.

PANW Stocks 11.00% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -0.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +15.38% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PANW went up by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +15.37% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $256.66. In addition, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. saw 16.53% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PANW Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), starting from MCLAUGHLIN MARK D, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $259.16 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 197,469 shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc., valued at $6,479,050 with the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks, Inc., sold 12,000 shares at the value of $254.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 936,534 shares at the value of $3,051,933 based on the most recent closing price.

PANW Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -1.62 for the present operating margin and +72.12 for gross margin. The net margin for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. stands at -2.82. Total capital return value is set at -1.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.05. Equity return holds the value -16.80%, with -3.40% for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 90.15 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 47.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 21.69 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.56 and long-term debt to capital is 90.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.91 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is 5.52 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.