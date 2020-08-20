LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX): All the Basics You Need to Know

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) went up by 9.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $49.30 and move down -259.59%, while LMPX stocks collected 90.15% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Immatics NV, Biocept Inc, LMP Automotive, Unity Biotechnology, or Barrick Gold Corp?

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Worth an Investment?

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $25.00 which is -$13.71 below current price. LMPX currently has a short float of 2.11% and public float of 5.88M with average trading volume of 202.26K shares.

LMPX Market Performance

LMPX stocks went up by 90.15% for the week, with the monthly jump of 53.01% and a quarterly performance of 92.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 67.49% for LMPX stocks with the simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

LMPX Stocks 52.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -72.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.30%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 24.30%, while the shares surge at the distance of +50.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +20.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LMPX went up by +90.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $8.42. In addition, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. saw -23.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LMPX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX), starting from TAWFIK SAMER, who bought 6,226 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Mar 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 2,727,882 shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., valued at $77,825 with the latest closing price.

TAWFIK SAMER, the President and CEO of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., bought 21,119 shares at the value of $13.51 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that TAWFIK SAMER is holding 2,721,656 shares at the value of $285,318 based on the most recent closing price.

LMPX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -29.78 for the present operating margin and -2.24 for gross margin. The net margin for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. stands at -37.11. Total capital return value is set at -20.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.53.

Based on LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 20.79 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 17.21. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 16.55 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -93.35 and long-term debt to capital is 5.02.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 26.94 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. is 19.02 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.