LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 11/05/2020

by Daisy Galbraith

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) went up by 0.68% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $61.60 and move up 0.29%, while LPSN stocks collected 7.85% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that EqualAI Challenges Companies and Leaders to Pledge to Reduce Bias in Artificial Intelligence

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Worth an Investment?

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) The 36 Months beta value for LPSN stocks is at 1.31, while 14 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for LivePerson, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $63.36 which is $1.58 above current price. LPSN currently has a short float of 18.36% and public float of 60.77M with average trading volume of 1.04M shares.

LPSN Market Performance

LPSN stocks went up by 7.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 56.22% and a quarterly performance of 68.49%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.25%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.75% for LPSN stocks with the simple moving average of 73.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPSN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for LPSN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LPSN socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $33 based on the research report published on March 16, 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPSN stock at the price of $48, previously predicting the value of $46. The rating they have provided for LPSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14, 2020.

Oppenheimer gave “ Perform” rating to LPSN stocks, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on February 14, 2020.

LPSN Stocks 42.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, LivePerson, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 0.29% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, while the shares surge at the distance of +52.95% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +79.35% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LPSN went up by +7.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +46.69% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $51.00. In addition, LivePerson, Inc. saw 66.99% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LPSN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN), starting from Greenberg Monica L., who sold 5,132 shares at the price of $59.50 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,854 shares of LivePerson, Inc., valued at $305,373 with the latest closing price.

Carlough Daryl, the SVP, Global & Corp Controller of LivePerson, Inc., sold 1,827 shares at the value of $59.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Carlough Daryl is holding 25,713 shares at the value of $107,976 based on the most recent closing price.

LPSN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -29.14 for the present operating margin and +69.66 for gross margin. The net margin for LivePerson, Inc. stands at -32.95. Total capital return value is set at -32.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.59. Equity return holds the value -72.40%, with -21.60% for asset returns.

Based on LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN), the company’s capital structure generated 133.62 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 57.20. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.71 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.50 and long-term debt to capital is 129.18.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.02 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for LivePerson, Inc. is 4.36 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

