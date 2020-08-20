Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) – the Stock that gain 6.90% this week!

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (AMEX:LCTX) went up by 5.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.67 and move down -70.41%, while LCTX stocks collected 6.90% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on All Clinical Programs

LCTX Market Performance

LCTX stocks went up by 6.90% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.61% and a quarterly performance of 7.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.16%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.58% for LCTX stocks with the simple moving average of 10.01% for the last 200 days.

LCTX Stocks 9.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -41.43% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.40%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -17.11% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LCTX went up by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +24.28% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8831. In addition, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. saw 9.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LCTX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX), starting from Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, who sold 2,383,090 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Jan 02. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,041,154 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $5,137,942 with the latest closing price.

LCTX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2423.07 for the present operating margin and -130.85 for gross margin. The net margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -792.22. Total capital return value is set at -33.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.01. Equity return holds the value -32.90%, with -29.30% for asset returns.

Based on Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 4.37.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 69.19 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is 0.10 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.86.