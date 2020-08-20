It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $45.24 and move down -76.93%, while CAKE stocks collected -5.85% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that The Cheesecake Factory Makes It Easier to Treat Yourself

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Worth an Investment?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) The 36 Months beta value for CAKE stocks is at 1.45, while 4 of the analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 14 rated it as hold and 4 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $25.33 which is -$0.4 below current price. CAKE currently has a short float of 32.93% and public float of 42.23M with average trading volume of 3.21M shares.

CAKE Market Performance

CAKE stocks went down by -5.85% for the week, with the monthly jump of 13.17% and a quarterly performance of 28.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.89%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.78% for CAKE stocks with the simple moving average of -13.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CAKE shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for CAKE socks in the upcoming period according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAKE stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for CAKE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 9, 2020.

Gordon Haskett gave “ Hold” rating to CAKE stocks, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on July 1, 2020.

CAKE Stocks 7.49% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.48% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.78%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.35% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -4.93% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE went down by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -39.06% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.47. In addition, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated saw -34.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CAKE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), starting from Ames Edie A, who bought 1,300 shares at the price of $30.45 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,940 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, valued at $39,586 with the latest closing price.

PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE, the Director of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, bought 800 shares at the value of $34.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE is holding 13,122 shares at the value of $27,920 based on the most recent closing price.

CAKE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.72 for the present operating margin and +12.17 for gross margin. The net margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stands at +5.13. Total capital return value is set at 9.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.27. Equity return holds the value -30.20%, with -5.30% for asset returns.

Based on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 281.24 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.61 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 45.82 and long-term debt to capital is 258.84.

EBITDA value lies at -44.76 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 1.26. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 23.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.