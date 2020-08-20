Search
It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA)

by Nicola Day

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) went down by -2.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $24.95 and move down -74.23%, while SBRA stocks collected -7.73% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in BMO’s 2020 Real Assets Conference

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Worth an Investment?

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.52 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SBRA Market Performance

SBRA stocks went down by -7.73% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.17% and a quarterly performance of 10.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.54% for SBRA stocks with the simple moving average of -14.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBRA stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for SBRA shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for SBRA socks in the upcoming period according to Scotiabank is $15 based on the research report published on June 23, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBRA stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for SBRA stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 8, 2020.

Berenberg gave “ Buy” rating to SBRA stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 18, 2020.

SBRA Stocks -1.65% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -42.61% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.85%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.10% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.15% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA went down by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.14% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.84. In addition, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. saw -32.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SBRA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA), starting from FOSTER MICHAEL J, who bought 9,675 shares at the price of $7.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rushing now owns 42,462 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., valued at $74,629 with the latest closing price.

FOSTER MICHAEL J, the Director of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., bought 3,200 shares at the value of $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that FOSTER MICHAEL J is holding 42,801 shares at the value of $24,800 based on the most recent closing price.

SBRA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +32.01 for the present operating margin and +56.58 for gross margin. The net margin for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. stands at +10.35. Total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12. Equity return holds the value 3.80%, with 2.10% for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 69.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 40.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.74 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.90 and long-term debt to capital is 68.76.

