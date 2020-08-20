Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) went up by 2.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.33 and move down -186.56%, while LXRX stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/03/20 that GTCR and TerSera Therapeutics Announce Acquisition of Xermelo

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Worth an Investment?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.95 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LXRX Market Performance

LXRX stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.36% and a quarterly performance of -8.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.19% for LXRX stocks with the simple moving average of -31.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXRX stocks, with Gabelli & Co repeating the rating for LXRX shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for LXRX socks in the upcoming period according to Gabelli & Co is $100 based on the research report published on December 11, 2019.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXRX stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for LXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 8, 2019.

Gabelli & Co gave “ Buy” rating to LXRX stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on September 11, 2019.

LXRX Stocks -3.15% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -65.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.40%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.63% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.82% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LXRX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -52.85% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.8530. In addition, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -55.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LXRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), starting from COATS LONNEL, who bought 50,000 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Sep 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 227,539 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $155,000 with the latest closing price.

Santini Alexander A, the EVP and CCO of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 4,500 shares at the value of $3.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Santini Alexander A is holding 18,661 shares at the value of $15,115 based on the most recent closing price.

LXRX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +52.81 for the present operating margin and +98.42 for gross margin. The net margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +40.40. Total capital return value is set at 58.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 45.67. Equity return holds the value 48.20%, with 10.10% for asset returns.

Based on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 67.83. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 58.52 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 8.23 and long-term debt to capital is 200.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.43 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 10.31 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.