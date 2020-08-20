Search
Home Business
Business

Is First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $23.00

by Denise Gardner

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.25 and move down -83.28%, while FHB stocks collected -6.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/24/20 that First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Worth an Investment?

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.15 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FHB Market Performance

FHB stocks went down by -6.68% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.05% and a quarterly performance of 7.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.37% for FHB stocks with the simple moving average of -22.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FHB shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for FHB socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHB stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for FHB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “Neutral” rating to FHB stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 10, 2020.

FHB Stocks -1.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, First Hawaiian, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.75%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.54% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FHB went down by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.60. In addition, First Hawaiian, Inc. saw -40.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FHB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB), starting from Mallela Ravi, who bought 51 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 59,254 shares of First Hawaiian, Inc., valued at $903 with the latest closing price.

Mallela Ravi, the Exec VP & CFO of First Hawaiian, Inc., bought 3,290 shares at the value of $15.20 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Mallela Ravi is holding 59,197 shares at the value of $50,008 based on the most recent closing price.

FHB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +44.21 for the present operating margin. The net margin for First Hawaiian, Inc. stands at +32.24. Total capital return value is set at 12.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return holds the value 7.50%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB), the company’s capital structure generated 24.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 19.62.

Previous articleUr-Energy Inc. (URG) most recent report reveals some hints about its future
Next articleAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.40

Related Articles

Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Nicola Day - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.57 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...

Latest Posts

Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
View Post
Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Nicola Day - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.57 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
View Post
Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
View Post
Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL)

Nicola Day - 0
MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.64 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.04 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Vroom, Inc. (VRM) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.68 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Time to Pay a Little Attention to The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Again

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) went down by -2.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $128.48 and move...
Read more
Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
Read more
Business

– 11.73 – 12.165: is It Good Range to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.75 and move down...
Read more
Business

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.11

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.32 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 2.66%

Nicola Day - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.57 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) slid -2.55% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 9.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.06 and move...
Read more
Companies

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Share Tumbled 6.82% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.32 and move...
Read more
Companies

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 08/25/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.41 and move...
Read more
Companies

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went up by 7.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.30 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links