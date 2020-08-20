Is First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $23.00

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.25 and move down -83.28%, while FHB stocks collected -6.68% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/24/20 that First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Worth an Investment?

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.15 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FHB Market Performance

FHB stocks went down by -6.68% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.05% and a quarterly performance of 7.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.61%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.37% for FHB stocks with the simple moving average of -22.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FHB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FHB shares by setting it to “Underweight”. The predicted price for FHB socks in the upcoming period according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on July 7, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FHB stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for FHB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 29, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “Neutral” rating to FHB stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 10, 2020.

FHB Stocks -1.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FHB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, First Hawaiian, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.75%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -16.54% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FHB went down by -6.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.60. In addition, First Hawaiian, Inc. saw -40.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

FHB Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB), starting from Mallela Ravi, who bought 51 shares at the price of $17.57 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 59,254 shares of First Hawaiian, Inc., valued at $903 with the latest closing price.

Mallela Ravi, the Exec VP & CFO of First Hawaiian, Inc., bought 3,290 shares at the value of $15.20 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Mallela Ravi is holding 59,197 shares at the value of $50,008 based on the most recent closing price.

FHB Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +44.21 for the present operating margin. The net margin for First Hawaiian, Inc. stands at +32.24. Total capital return value is set at 12.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return holds the value 7.50%, with 1.00% for asset returns.

Based on First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB), the company’s capital structure generated 24.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 19.62.