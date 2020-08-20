Search
Is Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

by Daisy Galbraith

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) went up by 2.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.14 and move down -120.07%, while CLNY stocks collected 8.98% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Sorrento Therapeutics, GrowGeneration Corp, Boxlight Corp, Comstock Mining, or Colony Capital?

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Worth an Investment?

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) The 36 Months beta value for CLNY stocks is at 1.90, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Colony Capital, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.25 which is $0.46 above current price. CLNY currently has a short float of 8.06% and public float of 470.21M with average trading volume of 7.87M shares.

CLNY Market Performance

CLNY stocks went up by 8.98% for the week, with the monthly jump of 50.00% and a quarterly performance of 57.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.58%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.53% for CLNY stocks with the simple moving average of -15.07% for the last 200 days.

CLNY Stocks 19.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Colony Capital, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.56% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, while the shares surge at the distance of +50.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.69% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CLNY went up by +8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -50.27% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.20. In addition, Colony Capital, Inc. saw -41.26% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CLNY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY), starting from Hedstrom Mark M., who bought 25,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Aug 17. After this action, Rushing now owns 722,727 shares of Colony Capital, Inc., valued at $69,980 with the latest closing price.

Ganzi Marc C, the CEO & President of Colony Capital, Inc., bought 100,000 shares at the value of $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Ganzi Marc C is holding 148,889 shares at the value of $269,660 based on the most recent closing price.

CLNY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -16.33 for the present operating margin and +25.06 for gross margin. The net margin for Colony Capital, Inc. stands at -118.18. Total capital return value is set at -1.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.26. Equity return holds the value -85.60%, with -15.50% for asset returns.

Based on Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY), the company’s capital structure generated 183.44 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 64.72. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.25 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.41 and long-term debt to capital is 216.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 7.01 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for Colony Capital, Inc. is 8.25 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10.

Quick Links