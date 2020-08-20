Is Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) went down by -3.32% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.65 and move down -127.94%, while BOXL stocks collected -18.07% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Boxlight and CareHawk Enter into Strategic Partnership

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) Worth an Investment?

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Boxlight Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.69 which is $0.9 above current price. BOXL currently has a short float of 7.21% and public float of 12.74M with average trading volume of 17.47M shares.

BOXL Market Performance

BOXL stocks went down by -18.07% for the week, with the monthly drop of -28.67% and a quarterly performance of 64.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.73%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.28% for BOXL stocks with the simple moving average of 67.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOXL stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for BOXL shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BOXL socks in the upcoming period according to National Securities is $11 based on the research report published on May 19, 2020.

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOXL stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for BOXL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 23, 2020.

National Securities gave “Buy” rating to BOXL stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 22, 2019.

BOXL Stocks 18.18% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Boxlight Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -56.13% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.64%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, while the shares sank at the distance of -29.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +155.00% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BOXL went down by -18.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +18.60% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.31. In addition, Boxlight Corporation saw 83.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BOXL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL), starting from K Laser Technology Inc., who sold 1,760,729 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,181,422 shares of Boxlight Corporation, valued at $1,760,729 with the latest closing price.

K Laser Technology Inc., the 10% Owner of Boxlight Corporation, sold 707,979 shares at the value of $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that K Laser Technology Inc. is holding 4,181,422 shares at the value of $707,979 based on the most recent closing price.

BOXL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -24.40 for the present operating margin and +24.32 for gross margin. The net margin for Boxlight Corporation stands at -28.46. Total capital return value is set at -97.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -209.91.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.51 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Boxlight Corporation is 9.05 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.