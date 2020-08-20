Search
Is Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) a Keeper? Bullish Price Target $8.00

by Denise Gardner

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) went down by -7.62% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.58 and move down -54.29%, while BLNK stocks collected -17.54% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Blink Charging Company – BLNK

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Worth an Investment?

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) The 36 Months beta value for BLNK stocks is at 2.98, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Blink Charging Co. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.50 which is -$2.95 below current price. BLNK currently has a short float of 14.77% and public float of 22.65M with average trading volume of 7.09M shares.

BLNK Market Performance

BLNK stocks went down by -17.54% for the week, with the monthly jump of 54.92% and a quarterly performance of 465.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 246.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.56% for BLNK stocks with the simple moving average of 199.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BLNK shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for BLNK socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $260 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

BLNK Stocks 40.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Blink Charging Co. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 14.70%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, while the shares surge at the distance of +35.78% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +356.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK went down by -17.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +343.66% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.24. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw 408.06% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

BLNK Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), starting from LEVINE JACK, who bought 5,287 shares at the price of $2.72 back on Jun 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 50,287 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $14,380 with the latest closing price.

LEVINE JACK, the Director of Blink Charging Co., bought 20,000 shares at the value of $2.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that LEVINE JACK is holding 45,000 shares at the value of $55,400 based on the most recent closing price.

BLNK Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -379.53 for the present operating margin and -240.92 for gross margin. The net margin for Blink Charging Co. stands at -349.69. Total capital return value is set at -85.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.70.

Based on Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.70.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 15.21 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for Blink Charging Co. is 14.72 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Quick Links