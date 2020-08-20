Is Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) went up by 7.55% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $19.36 and move down -51.01%, while ATRA stocks collected 4.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Atara Biotherapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Progress

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Worth an Investment?

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) The 36 Months beta value for ATRA stocks is at 2.13, while 9 of the analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $27.44 which is -$12.82 below current price. ATRA currently has a short float of 25.84% and public float of 54.61M with average trading volume of 1.54M shares.

ATRA Market Performance

ATRA stocks went up by 4.23% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.10% and a quarterly performance of -10.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.23%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for ATRA stocks with the simple moving average of 3.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ATRA shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ATRA socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $119 based on the research report published on June 30, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRA stock at the price of $25. The rating they have provided for ATRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to ATRA stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 23, 2020.

ATRA Stocks -0.38% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -33.78% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.22%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, while the shares sank at the distance of -7.44% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +23.27% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA went up by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.78% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.81. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. saw -22.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ATRA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA), starting from Touchon Pascal, who sold 12,135 shares at the price of $12.92 back on Jun 25. After this action, Rushing now owns 264,844 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., valued at $156,784 with the latest closing price.

Koppikar Utpal, the Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., sold 3,924 shares at the value of $10.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Koppikar Utpal is holding 135,026 shares at the value of $39,946 based on the most recent closing price.

ATRA Stock Fundamentals

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 5.20.