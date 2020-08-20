Is Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.77 and move down -63.36%, while AGRX stocks collected 21.41% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Agile Therapeutics Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Paul Korner, MD, MBA, as Chief Medical Officer

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Worth an Investment?

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) The 36 Months beta value for AGRX stocks is at 1.39, while 4 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. AGRX currently has a short float of 6.51% and public float of 67.15M with average trading volume of 1.71M shares.

AGRX Market Performance

AGRX stocks went up by 21.41% for the week, with the monthly jump of 14.51% and a quarterly performance of 2.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 153.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.71% for AGRX stocks with the simple moving average of 13.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGRX stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for AGRX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AGRX socks in the upcoming period according to Janney is $4 based on the research report published on April 12, 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGRX stock at the price of $3. The rating they have provided for AGRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29, 2018.

William Blair gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to AGRX stocks, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 26, 2017.

AGRX Stocks 9.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -38.72% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, while the shares surge at the distance of +15.87% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +4.29% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AGRX went up by +21.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +116.30% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.61. In addition, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. saw 16.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AGRX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX), starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who bought 1,000,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,919,925 shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $1,750,000 with the latest closing price.

Reilly Dennis, the Chief Financial Officer of Agile Therapeutics, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $2.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Reilly Dennis is holding 25,000 shares at the value of $58,750 based on the most recent closing price.

AGRX Stock Fundamentals

Based on Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 0.37.