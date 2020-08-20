Search
Is Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

by Daisy Galbraith

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.50 and move down -4.06%, while ACAM stocks collected -0.89% of loss with the last five trading sessions.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Worth an Investment?

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACAM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 124.32 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ACAM Market Performance

ACAM stocks went down by -0.89% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.47% and a quarterly performance of 0.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.41% for ACAM stocks with the simple moving average of 0.76% for the last 200 days.

ACAM Stocks -1.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 0.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.60% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ACAM went down by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2.96% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $10.22. In addition, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. saw 0.80% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

