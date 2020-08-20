Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR)

by Denise Gardner

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 17.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move down -279.1%, while WWR stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Westwater Resources Announces Start of Pilot Plant Program for Battery Graphite

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Worth an Investment?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) The 36 Months beta value for WWR stocks is at 1.99, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Westwater Resources, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $150.00 which is -$2.44 below current price. WWR currently has a short float of 1.86% and public float of 7.56M with average trading volume of 934.78K shares.

WWR Market Performance

WWR stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly performance of 10.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.23% for WWR stocks with the simple moving average of 19.77% for the last 200 days.

WWR Stocks 6.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Westwater Resources, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -73.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.75% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WWR went up by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -21.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.25. In addition, Westwater Resources, Inc. saw -1.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WWR Stock Fundamentals

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.89 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.81.

Previous articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits: Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)
Next articleHere’s a Way to Trade L Brands, Inc. (LB)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
View Post
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
View Post
Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.28 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.41 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.41 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) – the Stock that lost -2.85% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.95 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) went down by -1.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.17 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.07 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...
Read more
Business

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) sinking towards new 52-week low

Melissa Arnold - 0
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.20 and move...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.24 and move...
Read more
Business

First BanCorp. (FBP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.10 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
Read more
Companies

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.60 and...
Read more
Companies

Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.47...
Read more
Companies

Why Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went down by -0.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.00 and move...
Read more
Companies

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.54 and move...
Read more

Quick Links