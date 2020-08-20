Is a Correction Looming Ahead? Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) went up by 17.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $9.25 and move down -279.1%, while WWR stocks remain unchanged in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Westwater Resources Announces Start of Pilot Plant Program for Battery Graphite

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) Worth an Investment?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) The 36 Months beta value for WWR stocks is at 1.99, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Westwater Resources, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $150.00 which is -$2.44 below current price. WWR currently has a short float of 1.86% and public float of 7.56M with average trading volume of 934.78K shares.

WWR Market Performance

WWR stocks changed by 0.00% for the week, with the monthly drop of -8.00% and a quarterly performance of 10.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.23% for WWR stocks with the simple moving average of 19.77% for the last 200 days.

WWR Stocks 6.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Westwater Resources, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -73.62% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.75% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, WWR went up by +10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -21.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.25. In addition, Westwater Resources, Inc. saw -1.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

WWR Stock Fundamentals

Based on Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.89 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.81.