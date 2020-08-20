Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead? VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

by Denise Gardner

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) went up by 5.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.49 and move down -104.11%, while VTGN stocks collected -10.09% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that VistaGen Therapeutics Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results and Highlights CNS Pipeline and Business Progress

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Worth an Investment?

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) The 36 Months beta value for VTGN stocks is at 0.42, while 1 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.00 which is $0.27 above current price. VTGN currently has a short float of 6.61% and public float of 47.73M with average trading volume of 2.39M shares.

VTGN Market Performance

VTGN stocks went down by -10.09% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.27% and a quarterly performance of 51.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.32%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.19% for VTGN stocks with the simple moving average of 23.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTGN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for VTGN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for VTGN socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on June 27, 2018.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTGN stock at the price of $22, previously predicting the value of $30. The rating they have provided for VTGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 8, 2018.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to VTGN stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 28, 2017.

VTGN Stocks 11.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.76%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +20.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VTGN went down by -10.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -38.87% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.8248. In addition, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. saw 6.37% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VTGN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN), starting from SNODGRASS H. RALPH, who bought 15,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Nov 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 15,000 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $5,100 with the latest closing price.

