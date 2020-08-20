Search
Here’s Our Rant About People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

by Daisy Galbraith

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.22 and move down -59.44%, while PBCT stocks collected -6.49% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/23/20 that People’s United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Worth an Investment?

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.40 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PBCT Market Performance

PBCT stocks went down by -6.49% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.77% and a quarterly performance of -5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.26%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.94% for PBCT stocks with the simple moving average of -20.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBCT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PBCT shares by setting it to “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for PBCT socks in the upcoming period according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on June 24, 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBCT stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for PBCT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 14, 2020.

DA Davidson gave “ Neutral” rating to PBCT stocks, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on January 17, 2020.

PBCT Stocks -5.76% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, People’s United Financial, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -37.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.67%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -20.09% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PBCT went down by -6.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -34.35% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.20. In addition, People’s United Financial, Inc. saw -36.09% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PBCT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), starting from Franklin Jerry, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $11.55 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 102,514 shares of People’s United Financial, Inc., valued at $57,725 with the latest closing price.

Berey David P, the Executive Vice President of People’s United Financial, Inc., sold 12,978 shares at the value of $12.03 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Berey David P is holding 15,196 shares at the value of $156,060 based on the most recent closing price.

PBCT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +31.06 for the present operating margin. The net margin for People’s United Financial, Inc. stands at +22.85. Total capital return value is set at 5.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return holds the value 6.50%, with 0.80% for asset returns.

Based on People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), the company’s capital structure generated 86.62 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.41.

