Here’s Our Rant About Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.14 and move down -256.94%, while CHS stocks collected -5.26% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Sales and Earnings Conference Call

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Worth an Investment?

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) The 36 Months beta value for CHS stocks is at 1.21, while 1 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Chico’s FAS, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.19 which is $0.75 above current price. CHS currently has a short float of 7.31% and public float of 110.65M with average trading volume of 2.61M shares.

CHS Market Performance

CHS stocks went down by -5.26% for the week, with the monthly jump of 0.70% and a quarterly performance of 19.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.45% for CHS stocks with the simple moving average of -43.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for CHS shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for CHS socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on November 27, 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHS stock at the price of $3, previously predicting the value of $4. The rating they have provided for CHS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 29, 2019.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “Market Perform” rating to CHS stocks, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 12, 2019.

CHS Stocks 2.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Chico’s FAS, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -71.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -31.43% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CHS went down by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -58.74% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4070. In addition, Chico’s FAS, Inc. saw -62.20% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CHS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS), starting from OLIVER DAVID M, who bought 8,000 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Jun 26. After this action, Rushing now owns 86,672 shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc., valued at $10,640 with the latest closing price.

Gwinner Kristin, the EVP, CHRO of Chico’s FAS, Inc., bought 7,500 shares at the value of $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that Gwinner Kristin is holding 107,151 shares at the value of $9,433 based on the most recent closing price.

CHS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.11 for the present operating margin and +35.05 for gross margin. The net margin for Chico’s FAS, Inc. stands at -0.63. Total capital return value is set at 0.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.44. Equity return holds the value -39.30%, with -12.40% for asset returns.

Based on Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS), the company’s capital structure generated 142.52 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.77.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.53 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for Chico’s FAS, Inc. is 99.78 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.