Here’s How One Should Trade Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Now

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) went down by -6.39% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.37 and move down -259.51%, while PRTY stocks collected 4.59% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Waitr Holdings, Mustang Bio, Party City Holdco, General Electric, or Delta Air Lines?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Worth an Investment?

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) The 36 Months beta value for PRTY stocks is at 2.95, while 1 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Party City Holdco Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 4 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.25 which is $0.2 above current price. PRTY currently has a short float of 11.97% and public float of 85.29M with average trading volume of 9.51M shares.

PRTY Market Performance

PRTY stocks went up by 4.59% for the week, with the monthly jump of 48.55% and a quarterly performance of 248.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.29%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.89% for PRTY stocks with the simple moving average of 22.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for PRTY shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for PRTY socks in the upcoming period according to Telsey Advisory Group is $1 based on the research report published on March 13, 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTY stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $8. The rating they have provided for PRTY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 13, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “ Market Perform” rating to PRTY stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 8, 2019.

PRTY Stocks 26.06% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Party City Holdco Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -72.18% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.52%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 19.39%, while the shares surge at the distance of +50.74% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -2.38% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PRTY went up by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -63.78% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.83. In addition, Party City Holdco Inc. saw -12.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PRTY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), starting from SOSIN CLIFFORD, who bought 69,579 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 12,050,199 shares of Party City Holdco Inc., valued at $134,621 with the latest closing price.

SOSIN CLIFFORD, the 10% Owner of Party City Holdco Inc., bought 636,847 shares at the value of $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that SOSIN CLIFFORD is holding 11,980,620 shares at the value of $1,230,006 based on the most recent closing price.

PRTY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.93 for the present operating margin and +35.55 for gross margin. The net margin for Party City Holdco Inc. stands at -22.67. Total capital return value is set at 3.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.63. Equity return holds the value -422.80%, with -34.90% for asset returns.

Based on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), the company’s capital structure generated 484.06 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 82.88. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 71.77 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.01 and long-term debt to capital is 419.96.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.93. The receivables turnover for Party City Holdco Inc. is 15.87 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.