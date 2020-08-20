Search
Here’s How One Should Trade Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) Now

by Melissa Arnold

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) went down by -16.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.92 and move down -85.03%, while EYEN stocks collected -26.67% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Eyenovia, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Worth an Investment?

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Eyenovia, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $13.33 which is -$3.74 below current price. EYEN currently has a short float of 1.00% and public float of 11.19M with average trading volume of 1.14M shares.

EYEN Market Performance

EYEN stocks went down by -26.67% for the week, with the monthly jump of 7.78% and a quarterly performance of 16.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.08%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.27% for EYEN stocks with the simple moving average of 8.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYEN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for EYEN shares by setting it to “Perform”. The predicted price for EYEN socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $4 based on the research report published on February 3, 2020.

EYEN Stocks 11.27% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Eyenovia, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -45.95% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.75% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +16.87% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EYEN went down by -26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +26.78% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.99. In addition, Eyenovia, Inc. saw -16.52% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EYEN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN), starting from MARIO ERNEST, who bought 82,431 shares at the price of $2.27 back on Mar 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 327,239 shares of Eyenovia, Inc., valued at $187,118 with the latest closing price.

Ianchulev Tsontcho, the Chief Executive Officer of Eyenovia, Inc., bought 82,431 shares at the value of $2.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Ianchulev Tsontcho is holding 508,679 shares at the value of $187,118 based on the most recent closing price.

Quick Links