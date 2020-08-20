Growth Myths About Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) You Probably Still Believe

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $56.04 and move down -2.39%, while PENN stocks collected 9.99% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Heat Biologics, Co-Diagnostics, Penn National Gaming, Boxlight Corp, or Intec Pharma?

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Worth an Investment?

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) The 36 Months beta value for PENN stocks is at 2.76, while 9 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Penn National Gaming, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $48.50 which is -$7.23 below current price. PENN currently has a short float of 13.14% and public float of 129.91M with average trading volume of 13.52M shares.

PENN Market Performance

PENN stocks went up by 9.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 51.99% and a quarterly performance of 104.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 195.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.34% for PENN stocks with the simple moving average of 108.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PENN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PENN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PENN socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PENN stock at the price of $34. The rating they have provided for PENN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 9, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Sell” rating to PENN stocks, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on June 8, 2020.

PENN Stocks 53.32% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Penn National Gaming, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.34% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, while the shares surge at the distance of +52.32% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +68.43% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PENN went up by +9.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +155.21% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $42.93. In addition, Penn National Gaming, Inc. saw 114.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

PENN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), starting from Reibstein Saul, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $52.52 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 40,181 shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc., valued at $315,120 with the latest closing price.

Reibstein Saul, the Director of Penn National Gaming, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $50.19 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Reibstein Saul is holding 40,181 shares at the value of $250,950 based on the most recent closing price.

PENN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +14.13 for the present operating margin and +36.46 for gross margin. The net margin for Penn National Gaming, Inc. stands at +0.83. Total capital return value is set at 6.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return holds the value -53.40%, with -6.10% for asset returns.

Based on Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), the company’s capital structure generated 611.45 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 85.94. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 73.64 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.40 and long-term debt to capital is 598.82.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.62 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for Penn National Gaming, Inc. is 54.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.