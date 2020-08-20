Growth Curve Analysis: Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) grow 4.53% in last 30 days

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $189.40 and move down -28.79%, while NVAX stocks collected 18.20% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/17/20 that UNC Moves to Online Classes After Coronavirus Outbreak

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Worth an Investment?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) The 36 Months beta value for NVAX stocks is at 1.68, while 3 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Novavax, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $227.60 which is $80.54 above current price. NVAX currently has a short float of 13.99% and public float of 57.49M with average trading volume of 8.42M shares.

NVAX Market Performance

NVAX stocks went up by 18.20% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.53% and a quarterly performance of 178.47%, while its annual performance rate touched 2104.80%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.01% for NVAX stocks with the simple moving average of 286.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVAX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NVAX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NVAX socks in the upcoming period according to H.C. Wainwright is $290 based on the research report published on August 6, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVAX stock at the price of $275. The rating they have provided for NVAX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave “ Sell” rating to NVAX stocks, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on August 5, 2020.

NVAX Stocks 33.56% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Novavax, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.35% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.42% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +220.18% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NVAX went up by +18.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3,312.06% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $150.11. In addition, Novavax, Inc. saw 3594.97% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NVAX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), starting from Glenn Gregory M, who sold 16,749 shares at the price of $59.53 back on Jun 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,839 shares of Novavax, Inc., valued at $997,103 with the latest closing price.

YOUNG JAMES F, the Director of Novavax, Inc., bought 1,500 shares at the value of $48.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that YOUNG JAMES F is holding 1,500 shares at the value of $73,245 based on the most recent closing price.

NVAX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -694.44 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Novavax, Inc. stands at -711.04. Total capital return value is set at -87.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.70. Equity return holds the value 173.30%, with -23.30% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 18.54 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for Novavax, Inc. is 4.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.