Growth Curve Analysis: Macy’s, Inc. (M) slid -4.12% in last 30 days

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $18.57 and move down -184.82%, while M stocks collected -8.43% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/11/20 that Macy’s, Inc. To Report Second Quarter Results on September 2

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Worth an Investment?

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) The 36 Months beta value for M stocks is at 1.55, while 1 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Macy’s, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 6 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $5.79 which is -$0.14 below current price. M currently has a short float of 43.87% and public float of 307.84M with average trading volume of 40.37M shares.

M Market Performance

M stocks went down by -8.43% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.12% and a quarterly performance of 28.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.55%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for M stocks with the simple moving average of -38.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for M stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for M shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for M socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $3 based on the research report published on July 22, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see M stock at the price of $6, previously predicting the value of $8. The rating they have provided for M stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 22, 2020.

CFRA gave “ Sell” rating to M stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

M Stocks -4.05% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought M to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Macy’s, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -64.89% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -26.49% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, M went down by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -58.15% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $6.58. In addition, Macy’s, Inc. saw -61.65% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

M Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Macy’s, Inc. (M), starting from Williams Felicia, who sold 202 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Apr 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,927 shares of Macy’s, Inc., valued at $1,252 with the latest closing price.

Harper John T., the Chief Operations Officer of Macy’s, Inc., sold 6,123 shares at the value of $5.47 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Harper John T. is holding 22,871 shares at the value of $33,510 based on the most recent closing price.

M Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.59 for the present operating margin and +36.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Macy’s, Inc. stands at +2.23. Total capital return value is set at 9.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.69. Equity return holds the value -58.80%, with -15.20% for asset returns.

Based on Macy’s, Inc. (M), the company’s capital structure generated 116.21 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.75. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.82 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.43 and long-term debt to capital is 102.54.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for Macy’s, Inc. is 52.99 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.