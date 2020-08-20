Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Growth Curve Analysis: Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) slid -0.22% in last 30 days

by Melissa Arnold

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went down by -2.20% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $27.82 and move down -150.86%, while DVN stocks collected -9.47% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/05/20 that Oil Stocks are Surprising Winners

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Worth an Investment?

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) The 36 Months beta value for DVN stocks is at 3.36, while 19 of the analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Devon Energy Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 10 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $16.50 which is $4.91 above current price. DVN currently has a short float of 2.88% and public float of 370.57M with average trading volume of 9.78M shares.

DVN Market Performance

DVN stocks went down by -9.47% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.22% and a quarterly performance of -8.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.52%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.76% for DVN stocks with the simple moving average of -28.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DVN shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for DVN socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN stock at the price of $15. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 23, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave “ Overweight” rating to DVN stocks, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 21, 2020.

DVN Stocks -1.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Devon Energy Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -60.14% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.61%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, while the shares surge at the distance of +0.18% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.78% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DVN went down by -11.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -47.61% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.36. In addition, Devon Energy Corporation saw -56.39% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

DVN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), starting from Humphers Jeremy D., who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $11.47 back on Jun 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 66,137 shares of Devon Energy Corporation, valued at $17,205 with the latest closing price.

RATTIE KEITH O, the Director of Devon Energy Corporation, bought 10,000 shares at the value of $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that RATTIE KEITH O is holding 29,027 shares at the value of $90,000 based on the most recent closing price.

DVN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.67 for the present operating margin and +12.17 for gross margin. The net margin for Devon Energy Corporation stands at -1.28. Total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.64. Equity return holds the value -62.00%, with -24.40% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.51 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 43.98. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.21 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 1.18 and long-term debt to capital is 78.21.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for Devon Energy Corporation is 7.38 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Previous article– 23.34 – 23.62: is It Good Range to Buy NiSource Inc. (NI)?
Next articleIt’s Time Again to Look deep into books of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA)

Related Articles

Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Nicola Day - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.57 and move down...
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...

Latest Posts

Trending

Why Investors Need To Watch Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Nicola Day - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went down by -2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.57 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
View Post
Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
View Post
Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
View Post
Trending

Walk through Financial Numbers of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) went down by -2.46% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $180.61 and...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Why Do Investors Care About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $44.30...
Read more
Hot Stocks

It’s Time Again to Look deep into books of MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL)

Nicola Day - 0
MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.79 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Will Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.64 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI) most recent report reveals some hints about its future

Ethane Eddington - 0
YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 2.05% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.04 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Price Trends About Vroom, Inc. (VRM) You Should Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $72.68 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) Plans and Analysts Expectations

Ethane Eddington - 0
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) went up by 11.43% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.93 and move...
Read more
Business

– 11.73 – 12.165: is It Good Range to Buy Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $28.75 and move down...
Read more
Business

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Skating on Thin Ice? Beta Stands at 1.11

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.32 and move down...
Read more
Business

Why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) Is in Such Horrid Condition: Rise 2.66%

Nicola Day - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $10.57 and move...
Read more
Business

Growth Myths About DXC Technology Company (DXC) You Probably Still Believe

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) went up by 1.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $38.37 and move...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Everything Investors Need To Know

Denise Gardner - 0
Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.50 and move...
Read more
Companies

Growth Curve Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) slid -2.55% in last 30 days

Melissa Arnold - 0
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) went up by 9.29% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.06 and move...
Read more
Companies

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL): Share Tumbled 6.82% last week: What Happened?

Nicola Day - 0
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $135.32 and move...
Read more
Companies

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Earnings Mystery: What to Expect On 08/25/2020

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) went up by 1.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.41 and move...
Read more
Companies

Precigen, Inc. (PGEN): All the Basics You Need to Know

Ethane Eddington - 0
Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) went up by 7.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $7.30 and move down...
Read more

Quick Links