Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Growth Curve Analysis: Apache Corporation (APA) grow 2.95% in last 30 days

by Melissa Arnold

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $33.77 and move down -120.14%, while APA stocks collected -2.60% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/17/20 that Apache Corporation Announces Upsizing and Early Results of Cash Tender Offers for Senior Notes

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

APA Market Performance

APA stocks went down by -2.60% for the week, with the monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of 28.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.47%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.14% for APA stocks with the simple moving average of -13.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for APA socks in the upcoming period according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on August 5, 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APA stock at the price of $18, previously predicting the value of $13. The rating they have provided for APA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 30, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to APA stocks, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 23, 2020.

APA Stocks 7.55% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Apache Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -54.58% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.53%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.72% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.20% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, APA went down by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.57% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.21. In addition, Apache Corporation saw -40.05% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

APA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Apache Corporation (APA), starting from LANNIE P ANTHONY, who bought 32,942 shares at the price of $5.69 back on Apr 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 155,334 shares of Apache Corporation, valued at $187,572 with the latest closing price.

APA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.65 for the present operating margin and +15.36 for gross margin. The net margin for Apache Corporation stands at -56.26. Total capital return value is set at 2.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.13. Equity return holds the value -480.10%, with -48.60% for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Apache Corporation (APA), the company’s capital structure generated 274.41 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 73.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.33 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.82 and long-term debt to capital is 268.88.

EBITDA value lies at +181.00 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 2.24. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.18 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for Apache Corporation is 5.60 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Previous article– 78.31 – 79.77: is It Good Range to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?
Next articleIt’s Time Again to Look deep into books of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
View Post
Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
View Post
Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...
View Post
Trending

Why Momentum Investors Should Watch Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.28 and move down...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.41 and move...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

What Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Doesn’t Want You to Know

Nicola Day - 0
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $15.63 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) a good SWING-TRADE Candidate?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $153.41 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) – the Stock that lost -2.85% this week!

Ethane Eddington - 0
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $105.95 and move...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Understanding the Risk vs Reward for Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Denise Gardner - 0
Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) went down by -1.80% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $93.17 and move down...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Stock Now? Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Melissa Arnold - 0
Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) went down by -0.30% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $55.07 and move down...
Read more

Business

Business

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Fundamental and Technical Analysis Explained

Denise Gardner - 0
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $12.93 and move down...
Read more
Business

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) sinking towards new 52-week low

Melissa Arnold - 0
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $30.20 and move...
Read more
Business

What’s Behind The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Volatile Ride?

Nicola Day - 0
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $60.13 and move...
Read more
Business

Why Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPE) Is ‘Ahead Of Itself ‘

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.24 and move...
Read more
Business

First BanCorp. (FBP) Chart Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) went up by 1.98% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $11.10 and move down...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Technical Traders Must Watch Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) went up by 0.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $31.64 and move...
Read more
Companies

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) set up for great things

Nicola Day - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $21.60 and...
Read more
Companies

Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) A ‘Must-Own’ Growth Stock?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.47...
Read more
Companies

Why Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Shares Are Dropping After Recent Events

Ethane Eddington - 0
Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went down by -0.66% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $8.00 and move...
Read more
Companies

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and the Battle of Fundamental vs. Technical

Denise Gardner - 0
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.54 and move...
Read more

Quick Links